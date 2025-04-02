City of Antioch launches small business support program

Economic Development Department partners with key stakeholders to offer direct services to the small business community.

By Collette Hanna, Executive Director, Alliance for Community Development & Jaden Baird, PIO, City of Antioch

ANTIOCH, CA — The City of Antioch Economic Development Department has launched the Antioch Business Collaborative, a collective effort to support the city’s small business community. The Antioch Business Collaborative brings together technical assistance providers and funders to provide one-on-one as well as group advisory services, and access to capital for small businesses located in the city of Antioch. It provides a range of resources to help ensure small business success in the Antioch community.

The Antioch Business Collaborative is an economic development initiative of the City of Antioch, with the goal of providing support to the over 3,000 small businesses in the city. The initiative is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, with targeted support provided to businesses through 2027. Through the Antioch Business Collaborative, small businesses can contact one of the designated partners for help with any of the following services:

• Technical assistance on starting a business, writing a business plan, budgeting, financial management, marketing, and other topics

• Workshops and accelerator programs

• Assistance with access to capital including low-interest loans and grants

Antioch Business Collaborative partners include:

• Alliance for Community Development

• Arroyo West

• East Bay Small Business Development Center

• ESO Ventures

• Pacific Community Ventures

• Renaissance Center

• Uptima Entrepreneur Cooperative

• Working Solutions CDFI

In addition, according to Gaby Seltzer, the City’s Economic Recovery Corps Fellow, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce “has been actively involved as a supporting partner in this effort. The Chamber and the Antioch Business Collaborative are two separate but mutually supportive business resources. The Antioch Business Collaborative is a group of organizations funded by city contracts to provide free technical assistance to all Antioch businesses. The Chamber is a membership organization that provides input and promotes these services to its members.”

“We are very proud to support the small business community in Antioch, understanding that they play a critical role in building the entire Antioch economy. Our businesses deserve support to help them grow and thrive, and our residents and community need their existence for our everyday needs of goods and services. We’re happy to have this partnership in place to build and grow the Antioch economy,” said Brad Helfenberger.

Businesses can visit www.growfromwithinantioch.com to learn more about the Antioch Business Collaborative and to find a partner with which to work on growing their business.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



