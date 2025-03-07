Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch to host annual Romano Marchetti fundraising dinner March 29

Donors, sponsors requested

In honor of our Past Distinguished Member, Romano Marchetti, the Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch is proud to host our Annual Tri-Tip / Chicken Dinner on March 29th, 2025. This event will take place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars located at 815 Fulton Shipyard Road in Antioch, CA. Come on down for 5PM Social with dinner starting promptly at 6PM.

Enjoy Garlic Butter Tri-Tip, Roasted Herb Chicken, Bam Beans made with no meat, fresh Bam Slaw, a fresh roll with butter, and a decadent ice cream cup catered by Archie’s S and Q Smoked Meats. All this for $40 per adult and only $20 for children. Plus, you will have the chance to win many great prizes in our opportunity drawing, live auction and Silent Auction.

All profits of this dinner, Opportunity Drawing, and Auction contribute to the support of the local Kiwanis Community, Youth Charities, and local Scholarships.

You can buy tickets from Kay Power, Allison Norris, or purchase them online at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/romano-marchetti-memorial-tri-tip-chicken-dinner–2025.

Donors and sponsors will be announced that night. Please see donation and sponsorship letter from 2024-25 Club President Tom McNell.

For more information visit Kiwanis Club of The Delta-Antioch.



TriTipDinnerFlyer2025

