Tonight! Antioch Council to consider water rate increases of 45-93% over next 3 years

By Allen D. Payton

It will cost you more to take a shower, brush your teeth, do the dishes and laundry, water your yard and flush the toilet if the Antioch City Council approves significant water rate increases during their meeting tonight, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The mayor and council members will consider raising rates for the first time since 2019, by 45 to 93 percent for different tiers and zones over the next three years. But before the vote the council will hear from members of the public.

They will also consider leasing space in the Sycamore Square shopping center for a Police Substation during a 5:00 p.m. Closed Session and discuss the 2025-27 budget at 6:00 p.m. During the regular session beginning at 7:00 p.m., the Council will also discuss the creation of a Homeless/Unhoused Ad Hoc Committee from the Councilmembers’ 90-Day Request List. Finally, the Council will consider approving the Lone Tree Retail Project next to the In-Shape Fitness health club.

Proposed Water Rate Increases

Under Item 5 on their regular meeting agenda, the Council will hold a public hearing to consider annual water rate increases through July 1, 2028, keeping the current tiered structure. If approved, Non-Single Family Zone 1 rates would be raised from $4.44 to $6.42 per hundred cubic feet (HCU), a 44.6% increase and Zone IV would increase 82.5% from $4.86 to $8.87.

All eight tiers and zones for Single-Family residential rates would also be affected with Tier 2 Zone I given the lowest increase of 45.6%, from $6.22 to $9.06 per HCU. If approved, Tier 1 Zone IV would experience the greatest rate increase of 93%, from $4.20 to $8.11 per HCU over the three years.

Monthly Meter Service for single-family residential customers would also rise from $24.40 to $35.40, a 45% increase.

It will be the first water rate increase in the city since 2019. The first rate increases will begin May 1, 2025.

Lone Tree Retail Project location map. Source: City of Antioch

Lone Tree Retail Project Development

Under Item 6, the Council will consider approving the Final Development Plan, Use Permit and Design Review for development of the Lone Tree Retail project. The location is next to the In-Shape Fitness health club at 4099 Lone Tree Way, and will consist of a Mister Car Wash, Habit Burger & Grill and Chipotle or to be determined retail on 3.22 acres.

Meeting & Public Comments Details

Those in attendance at the meeting can speak during general Public Comments on items not on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting until 7:30 p.m. and again at the end of the meeting. They can also speak on any agendized item for up to three minutes except for public hearings, during which they can speak for up to five minutes.

The meetings are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown or can be viewed via livestream on the City’s website or on Comcast local access cable Channel 24 of AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

