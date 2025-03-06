Antioch man sentenced to almost 12 years for child sexual abuse, possession of sexual abuse materials

Casey Millikin in a photo from his Facebook page posted on April 8, 2012.

52-year-old Casey Stuart Millikin arrested in 2023 must register for life as a sex offender upon release from state prison.

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – An Antioch resident was sentenced in a Martinez court after being convicted by a jury in Contra Costa County of sexual abuse of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

52-year-old Casey Stuart Millikin (born 3-9-72) was sentenced by the Honorable H. Glenn Kim on February 28th, 2025, to 11 years and 8 months in state prison. Millikin was further ordered to register for life as a sex offender upon his release from state prison.

In November 2024, after a three-week trial, Millikin was convicted by a jury of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of unlawful communications with a minor, and one count of aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material. The judge found that Millikin committed the offenses against a “particularly vulnerable victim” by using his position of trust.

Antioch Police began their investigation in March 2020 after a laptop was turned over to authorities by a homeowner who discovered Millikin looking at images of nude children. The police obtained a search warrant for Millikin’s laptop, which contained over 600 images of child sexual abuse material.

Around the same time, a minor victim disclosed to law enforcement that Millikin had sexually abused her at least two times in 2015. In April 2020, Antioch Police obtained an arrest warrant for Millikin, who was not located and arrested until April 17, 2023. Millikin has been in custody since his arrest and will begin to serve his sentence immediately. The Antioch Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ashley Torres from the Sexual Assault Unit.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot nine-inch tall, 210 lb. Millikin is Hispanic and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. But according to localcrimenews.com, he is White and was previously arrested in August 2019 by Livermore Police for DUI with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 and in May 2012 by Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies for DUI alcohol/drugs.

According to Millikin’s Facebook page, he goes by Casey Vain and is a member of a band. Under his Intro, he wrote, “I don’t use this profile much. I’m usually logged in on my band page under Casey Vain.” Millikin’s last post was on June 6, 2014.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Millikin worked as an Office Coordinator in the architecture and planning industry for DPG in Oakley since January 2018.

Parents are encouraged to discuss online safety with their children, and can visit the website

kidsmartz.org, commonsensemedia.org or the Contra Costa District Attorney’s website for further information.

Case No. 04-23-00624 | The People of the State of California v. Millikin, Casey Stuart

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



