Antioch man arrested in San Francisco for mail theft in San Mateo

The suspects’ U-Haul van was stopped and searched on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Photo: San Mateo PD

One of two suspects attempted to flee from police; used U-Haul van

Has been arrested over 50 times since 2012

By San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo, CA – On February 28, 2025, at 1:01 a.m., the San Mateo Police Department received a call from a community member who was witnessing two suspects wearing masks breaking into an apartment complex’s mailbox, located on the 3000 block of La Selva Street. The witness saw the suspects get into a U-Haul van and leave the area.

Officers arriving in the area where able to quickly locate the U-Haul van and attempted a stop the van. The driver of the U-Haul van failed to stop and fled the area, driving northbound on Highway 101. Officers followed the suspects into San Francisco where the van finally stopped on the 900 block of Florida Street. Two suspects, James Spearman and Erika Martinez, were safely detained in handcuffs as they ran away from the U-Haul van.

As officers investigated this incident, officers found numerous pieces of stolen property in the suspect’s vehicle. Officers located the mailbox stolen from the apartment complex and other pieces of mail, identification cards, social security cards, and other property belonging to over 100 different people from different cities located throughout the greater Bay Area. Officers also located stolen property from an auto burglary that occurred in San Mateo approximately 30 minutes before the mail theft.

Spearman and Martinez were placed under arrest for multiple crimes and booked into San Mateo County Jail. This investigation is ongoing as we attempt to contact and locate additional victims from the recovered evidence.

We continue to need the community’s support in reporting crimes and being a good witness. If you witness a crime, contact police immediately. Try to remain as calm as possible and do your best to answer questions on the phone. Remember details such as the suspect’s appearance, clothing, any distinguishing features, and which direction they flee. Once the police arrive at the scene, cooperate fully, and provide the officers with all the information you have. Your observations can greatly assist law enforcement in their investigation.

ARRESTED

James Robert Spearman, 38-year-old Antioch resident. (Born 7/20/86)

CHARGES:

182(a)(1) PC- Conspiracy to commit a crime, 666.1 PC- Theft with prior convictions, 496(a) PC- Receive or possess stolen property, 530.5(c)(3) PC- Identity Theft of 10 or more people, 11377(a) HS- Possession of a controlled substance.

ARRESTED

Erika Martinez, 42-year-old San Francisco resident.

CHARGES:

182(a)(1) PC- Conspiracy to commit a crime, 666.1 PC- Theft with prior convictions, 496(a) PC- Receive or possess stolen property, 530.5(c)(3) PC- Identity Theft of 10 or more people, 11377(a) HS- Possession of a controlled substance.

According to localcrimenews.com, here, here and here, the six-foot tall, 180 lb. Spearman is Black and has been arrested at least 54 times dating back to 2012 by multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area for gun and drug charges, burglary, vehicle theft, forgery, using stolen ID, evading arrest and lying to police.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, he is 175 lbs. and in custody in the Martinez Detention Facility on no bail.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



San Mateo PD logo





Suspects’ U-Haul van 02-28-25 SMPD

