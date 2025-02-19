Antioch’s Bidwell High honored among state’s 2025 Model Continuation High Schools

One of 74 out of 429 in California

SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today that 74 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools (MCHS) for 2025. These schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services. Continuation schools provide a high school diploma program for students who have not graduated from high school, are required to attend school, and are at risk of not completing their education.

Four of those schools are located in Contra Costa County:

• Antioch Unified School District, Bidwell High School in Antioch

• Mount Diablo Unified School District, Olympic High School in Concord

• San Ramon Valley Unified School District, Del Amigo High in San Ramon

• West Contra Costa School District, Sylvester Greenwood Academy in Richmond

“Today, we celebrate 74 commendable schools for their tremendous efforts as alternative campuses of learning,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “The priority of our Model Continuation High Schools is to give students more than a diploma. The teachers and administrators aim to provide students with a student-centered approach that meets their diverse academic, social, and emotional needs and opportunities to explore options beyond high school, preparing students for the future whether they choose to pursue further education or join the workforce.”

Currently, there are 429 continuation high schools who serve close to 49,000 students throughout the state. MCHSs excel and provide exceptional opportunities for their students to pursue academic and social success.

The Model Continuation High School Recognition Program is a collaborative partnership between the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California Continuation Education Association Plus (CCEA Plus). Schools operate their own exemplary programs, but Model Continuation High School–recognized educators commit to supporting and mentoring their peers in other local educational agencies.

The 74 schools selected as Model Continuation High Schools retain their designation for three years. They will be recognized at the CCEA Plus 2025 State Conference in April. For more information on continuation education, please visit the CDE Continuation Education web page.

About Bidwell High School

Bidwell High School is one of two continuation high schools in the Antioch Unified School District (AUSD), serving students in grades 10 through 12, ages 16-18 years old. The purpose of Bidwell is to provide students who are deficient in credits with an alternative opportunity to improve their academic skills as they work toward graduating with their class.

Students typically have a four-period day, but more periods can be added based on a student’s proven commitment to quality work and a student’s particular graduation status. Grades and credits are issued on a quarterly basis. Almost all schoolwork is completed in small classes under the direction of the instructor. A high school diploma may be earned by meeting the Antioch Unified School District’s credit requirement of 180 credits for continuation schools.

Bidwell works continuously to develop programs that offer a unique and nurturing environment that includes a small community setting, an individualized graduation plan developed and monitored for each student, staff with a high level of experience, and a diverse student population. To learn more visit www.antiochschools.net/o/bhs.

