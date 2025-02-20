Antioch convicted felon arrested for illegal possession of stolen gun

Stolen gun recovered by a Brentwood Police Officer from suspect during traffic stop in Antioch on Feb. 12, 2025. Photo: Brentwood PD

Already out of custody

By Brentwood Police Department

Last Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, around midnight, a Brentwood officer conducted a traffic stop near Lone Tree Way and Williamson Ranch for expired registration.

The driver, 33-year-old Deontae Markell Alexander of Antioch, was found to be unlicensed. Further investigation revealed that Alexander, a convicted felon, was in possession of a loaded firearm, which he is legally prohibited from owning or carrying. Officers also determined the firearm had been reported stolen.

This marks the officer’s fourth gun-related arrest this year, reinforcing the department’s commitment to keeping illegal firearms out of the community.

According to localcrimenews.com, Alexander was charged with Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Addict in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle. He also has a history of arrests dating back to before 2014 by multiple agencies including Antioch PD and Oakland PD for crimes including vehicle theft, possession of marijuana over 28.5 grams, DUI alcohol with BAC over .08 and battery on a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, as of Friday, Feb. 14, he is out of custody and on his own recognizance.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



