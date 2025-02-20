Antioch hit-and-run suspect arrested after crashing car into house following police pursuit

Antioch Police officers investigate the scene of the hit-and-run crash into a house Thursday morning, Feb 20, 2025. Photos courtesy of Mike Burkholder

Has history of arrests; APD Drone Team, CHP Air Support, Oakley Police K-9 assist

By Lt. Joe Njoroge #7052, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On February 20, 2025, just after 9:00 a.m., officers were around E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road performing proactive patrols during their shift. Their attention was drawn to an Infiniti on the roadway with several vehicle code violations. An officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle. As soon as the officer stepped out of his patrol vehicle, the Infiniti, driven by 40-year-old Terrance Lee Benjamin (born 11/6/1984), sped off southbound on Cavallo Road.

Due to public safety concerns, officers did not pursue the Infiniti. In the area of Garrow Drive and E. Tregallas Road, the Infiniti lost control and collided into an occupied home. Benjamin ran through several neighboring yards. After an extensive search of the neighborhood with resources from the APD Drone Team, CHP Air Support, and Oakley Police K-9, Benjamin was located in a nearby yard and taken into custody by patrol officers.

No one was injured inside the home that was struck. Con Fire, Antioch Code Enforcement, and representatives from the Antioch Public Works Department responded to evaluate the structural integrity of the residence that was struck.

Benjamin was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and later booked into MDF for the arrest warrant and the following additional charges:

CVC 2800.2(a) – Reckless Evading a Police Officer

PC 29800(a) – Felon In Possession of a Firearm

PC 25850(a) – Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public

PC 25400(a) – Concealed Carry of a Firearm in Vehicle

PC 30305(a) – Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition

CVC 20002(a) – Hit and Run

According to localcrimenews.com, Benjamin has a history of arrests dating to 2019 by Antioch PD and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department for crimes including vehicle theft, receiving/etc. known stolen property over $200, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 11-inch suspect is Black and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on no bail. Benjamin’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Superior Court in Martinez.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD officers hit & run car crash 022025 MBurkholder

