Now hiring! Youth and Seasonal East Bay Park District jobs available

March 1st Virtual Job Fair highlights opportunities

By Jen Vanya, Public Information Specialist | Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District is a major employer of students in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, staffing approximately 300 seasonal positions annually. There are many employment options available for the 2025 summer season at East Bay Regional Parks.

Virtual Youth Job Fair: Saturday, Mar. 1

The East Bay Regional Park District has a wide variety of opportunities for youth, young adults, and students. The Virtual Youth Job Fair is designed for applicants ages 15–24, although the minimum age requirement for most jobs is 16 years old. Resume and interview tips provided. Pre-registration highly recommended.

Virtual Youth Job Fair via Zoom

Saturday, Mar. 1, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

More information and a Zoom registration link can be found at www.ebparks.org/jobs/youth.

Youth and Seasonal Jobs

The East Bay Regional Park District is now accepting applications for summer and seasonal jobs. Spend summer in the great outdoors, build leadership skills in a team environment, and create lasting memories while gaining valuable work experience in the East Bay community.

Positions include:

Camp Recreation Leaders

• Day & Overnight Recreation Leader • Biking Recreation Leader

• Canoe & Kayak Recreation Leader • Fishing Recreation Leader

Lifeguard

Interpretive Student Aide

Public Safety Student Aide Visit the Park District jobs webpage for more information: www.ebparks.org/jobs

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



