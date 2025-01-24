Kwame Reed appointed new Antioch assistant city manager

New Antioch Assistant City Manager Kwame Reed. Source: LinkedIn

Promoted from Economic Development Director

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch City Manager Bessie Scott announced Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, that Economic Development Director Kwame Reed, a former interim city manager, has been appointed as the new Assistant City Manager, calling him “a dynamic and proven leader”.

“Many in our community are already familiar with Kwame Reed in his roles as Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director. Kwame has a proven track record of success and understands the dynamics of our city,” said City Manager Scott. “Our city is fortunate to have Kwame serve in this new role to help us achieve new milestones and lead us into the future.”

In a press release the city manager wrote, “In this critical role, Reed will work closely with the City Manager and City department heads to promote and advocate for economic growth, innovation and public safety. Reed brings more than 29 years of leadership and operational experience across local and regional government agencies.

“As Acting City Manager for the City of Antioch, Reed oversaw a $147 million budget and led a team of more than 300 employees across nine departments. He selected the Acting and Interim Police Chiefs for the Antioch Police Department in 2023-24 and worked closely with state officials to obtain assistance from the California Highway Patrol to enhance public safety efforts.

“As Economic Development Director, Reed established the Reinvest Antioch Action Plan and distributed small business grants and resources to help businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. His ability to excel in both roles, highlights his expertise in project management and his capacity to lead teams while managing multiple priorities simultaneously.

“Born and raised in the East Bay area, Reed has deep-rooted connections to the community. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he takes great pride in his personal life. He has been happily married for 27 years and is the proud father of three wonderful children.”

When reached for comment about his new position Reed said, “I am truly excited, honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Antioch community and supporting the organization as Assistant City Manager.”

According to Scott, his compensation includes a $240,000 annual salary plus benefits. While Reed was promoted from within the ranks of City staff, Scott said she will conduct a nationwide search for the other department head positions, including Public Works Director-City Engineer and Community Development Director, and now, Economic Development Director.

“But, first will be a new police chief,” Scott added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, prior to working for the City of Antioch, Reed worked as a Senior Analyst for the City of Brentwood from Nov. 2004 through June 2018, Associate Planner for the City of Oakley from July 2002 through August 2004 and as a Planner for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission/ACE Train from July 1999 through July 2002.

He earned a B.S. degree in City/Urban, Community and Regional Planning in 1995 from Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo and while there was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.



Kwame Reed LinkedIn & CoA logo

