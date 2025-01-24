Source: Contra Costa County

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

(San Ramon, CA) – An economic outlook, a discussion of upcoming capital projects, and a presentation on economic development initiatives will be the primary focus of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors at their annual retreat on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road, in San Ramon.

“The retreat provides an opportunity to assess economic factors and significant upcoming projects so we can think about how to allocate resources strategically to ensure our services have the greatest positive impact,” said Board Chair Candace Andersen, District 2 Supervisor. “By thoroughly examining current and projected economic trends, we can make informed decisions about how to best support the needs of our residents.”

Supervisors will receive an economic forecast from Christopher Thornberg, Ph.D., founding partner of Beacon Economics as well as presentations on capital planning and budget development considerations, among others. In the early afternoon they will be presented with an overview of economic development initiatives taking place in Contra Costa.

The Board of Supervisors sets the direction of County government and oversees its $6.0 billion budget to serve the 1.2 million residents of this diverse East Bay County, which holds a “AAA” bond rating.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. It will be accessible in person at San Ramon City Hall. The meeting will also be televised live on Comcast Cable Channel 27, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and Astound Channels 32 & 1027. Additionally, the meeting can be viewed live online at www.contracosta.ca.gov or www.contracostatv.org.

For more information about Contra Costa County and the Board of Supervisors, visit the County’s website at www.contracosta.ca.gov or their webpage: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7283/Board-of-Supervisors.



