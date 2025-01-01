Antioch School Board to hold special Friday afternoon meeting to discuss superintendent
Hiring interim and search firm for permanent position
By Allen D. Payton
The Antioch School Board has called a special meeting for Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2025, to discuss two matters related to the superintendent. First, during Closed Session beginning at 1:00 p.m., the Board will discuss Public Employment of an Interim Superintendent. Then, during open session beginning at 2:30 p.m., the Board will discuss Superintendent Search Services and Goal Development Consultation Services.
According to the staff report, the District solicited proposals for search firm services for the position of District Superintendent and/or consultation services to assist the Board of Trustees with goal development. Three responsive firms selected by the Board during the December 18, 2024, Regular Board of Education meeting will present their proposals.
• Education Leadership Services – ELS proposal
• Leadership Associates – LA proposal
• McPherson Jacobson – MJ proposal
Meeting Details
The meeting will begin and the open session will be held in the District Office Board Room, 510 G Street in Antioch’s historic downtown. It can be viewed livestream on the District’s website and on the District’s YouTube channel.
