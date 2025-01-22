New leadership and historic milestones for Contra Costa Board of Supervisors

(L-R) New District 5 Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston joined District 3 Supervisor Ken Carlson, re-elected District 2 Supervisor and Board Chair Candace Andersen, re-elected District 3 Supervisor and Vice-Chair Diane Burgis, and District 1 Supervisor John Gioia. Photo: Contra Costa County

Scales-Preston first African American woman elected to the Board

Re-elected Andersen, Burgis elected Chair, Vice Chair

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors convened its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at the County Administration Building, ushering in a new era of County leadership and milestones. District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen was sworn in as Chair, and District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis became Vice-Chair. Additionally, Shanelle Scales-Preston took the Oath of Office as the new District 5 Supervisor, becoming the first African American woman elected to the Board.

Supervisor Andersen represents Danville, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, San Ramon and Walnut Creek, along with the unincorporated communities of Alamo, Blackhawk, Canyon, Diablo, Parkmead, Saranap and the Tassajara Valley. She was first elected to the Board in June 2012 and was most recently reelected in March 2024. Chair Andersen serves on 28 local and regional boards and commissions, addressing planning, land use, transportation, pensions, mental health, healthcare, reuse and recycling, economic development, and public safety.

“Community safety, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that all residents have a good quality of life are at the heart of my work. I am honored to serve as Chair and remain dedicated to ensuring County programs and services reflect our residents’ values and aspirations for a thriving future,” said Supervisor Andersen.

Supervisor Burgis serves the 222,000 residents of District 3, which includes Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, and Oakley. She was first elected to the Board in 2016 and most recently reelected in 2024. She serves on over 30 Board and regional committees, including as Chair of the Legislation Committee, Internal Operations Committee, and the Transportation, Water & Infrastructure Committee. As Chair of California’s Delta Protection Commission, she also represents the Commission on the State’s Delta Stewardship Council.

“This year I want to continue enhancing public safety by strengthening fire protection and law enforcement coverage, ensuring our communities feel secure and supported,” Supervisor Burgis said. “Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and we are prioritizing addressing homelessness and the housing affordability crisis. I am also committed to bringing more services and jobs to East County, where our population is growing the fastest.”

In a groundbreaking moment, Shanelle Scales-Preston was sworn in as District 5 Supervisor, becoming the first African American woman elected to the Board of Supervisors. Her district includes Alhambra Valley, Antioch (North), Bay Point, Briones, Clyde, Concord (North), Crockett, Hercules, Martinez, Mt. View, Pacheco, Pittsburg, Port Costa, Reliez Valley, Rodeo, Tormey and Vine Hill. She succeeds former Supervisor Federal D. Glover, who chose not to run for a seventh term.

Scales-Preston was elected to the Pittsburg City Council in 2018 and served as Mayor in 2023. She is Chair of the Board for Marin Clean Energy (MCE), a local electricity provider.

“This moment is about building bridges—bridges to equity, community safety, economic opportunity, and a brighter future for all,” said Supervisor Scales-Preston. “Together, we will strive to ensure that every voice is heard, every neighborhood thrives, and every family has the opportunity to succeed.”

Supervisors Andersen and Burgis will lead the five-member elected body that sets the direction of County government and oversees its $5.9 billion budget to serve the 1.2 million residents of the diverse East Bay county with a “AAA” bond rating. For more information about Contra Costa County and its Board of Supervisors, visit: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/9970/Board-of-Supervisors.

For more information about Supervisor Candace Andersen, visit her County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/4668/District-2-Supervisor-Candace-Andersen.

For more information about Supervisor Diane Burgis, visit her County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6437/District-3-Supervisor-Diane-Burgis.

For more information about Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston, visit her County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/781/District-5-Supervisor-Scales-Preston.



