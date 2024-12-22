Antioch Police spread Christmas cheer to burglary victims

Photos by Antioch PD.

By Antioch Police Department

Today, Sunday, December 22, 2024, we had the privilege of doing something truly special that warmed our hearts.

Last week, Officer Lundin responded to a burglary in progress. The suspects escaped, taking with them all the Christmas gifts. The victim, who had recently lost her job, was devastated and unable to replace the presents for her family and young daughter.

Officer Lundin couldn’t stand by without helping. She rallied her patrol team, and with the incredible generosity of our community, we were able to replace the stolen gifts and bring some holiday magic to the family.

When our dayshift crew arrived with the gifts, the victim greeted us with the biggest smile and even baked cookies for everyone. The joy and gratitude we witnessed made this moment unforgettable.

(Side note: Did you know Officer Lundin has a huge heart for animals too? She’s often called on by our dispatchers when Antioch Animal Services is not available for loose or injured pets—and rumor has it, they might have even convinced her to adopt a dog!)

Officer Lundin, thank you for your kindness, dedication, and determination to make things right. You’ve truly embodied the holiday spirit!



Christmas gifts delivery 12-22-24 APD

