18 arrested by Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement Team in Antioch
Multi-agency effort also recovers 4 abandoned vehicles, 3 firearms
By Antioch Police Department
On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, our police department had the honor of hosting the Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement Team (VSET) operation, bringing together 12 agencies to focus on tackling vehicle theft in our county. The teamwork and dedication were incredible, and the results speak for themselves:
• Abandoned Recoveries: 4
• Felony Arrests: 7
• Misdemeanor Arrests: 8
• Warrant Arrests: 3
• Firearms Recovered: 3
• Enforcement Stops: 173
This was one of the most successful details of the year, and we’re grateful for everyone who participated. Together, we’re making a difference in keeping our community safe!
