18 arrested by Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement Team in Antioch

Photos by Antioch PD.

Multi-agency effort also recovers 4 abandoned vehicles, 3 firearms

By Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, our police department had the honor of hosting the Vehicle Theft Suppression Enforcement Team (VSET) operation, bringing together 12 agencies to focus on tackling vehicle theft in our county. The teamwork and dedication were incredible, and the results speak for themselves:

• Abandoned Recoveries: 4

• Felony Arrests: 7

• Misdemeanor Arrests: 8

• Warrant Arrests: 3

• Firearms Recovered: 3

• Enforcement Stops: 173

This was one of the most successful details of the year, and we’re grateful for everyone who participated. Together, we’re making a difference in keeping our community safe!


VSET arrests 12-19-24 APD


