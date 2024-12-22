By Contra Costa Health, Housing and Homeless Services

What is the Point in Time Count?

The Point-in-Time (PIT) Count provides a comprehensive snapshot of individuals experiencing homelessness—both sheltered and unsheltered—on a single night in late January. Mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), this annual count requires Continuums of Care to account for sheltered individuals who are in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and safe havens, as well as unsheltered individuals who live in places not meant for human habitation like cars, parks, sidewalks, and abandoned buildings.

As a result, the Continuum of Care (CoC) must submit PIT Count data to HUD. This data is collected across the country to estimate homelessness and provide information about the demographics of people experiencing homelessness.

This information is used to decide how much funding communities get to help with homelessness.

Source: CCC CoC

Data collected from the Point-in-Time Count helps identify

The causes of homelessness

Create better policies, programs and funding allocations

Track progress in reducing homelessness

What Am I Being Asked To Do?

Be part of a one-day, county-wide project to count unsheltered people in Contra Costa

Work in a pair [with someone you know or we can pair you with someone]

Either drive (if you have a car) or capture data on an iPhone-based app with someone else while they drive

Choose the area where you will do the count (with some limitations)

When Do You Need Me?

The week of January 13th for one (1) two hour IN PERSON Volunteer Training. You will select when/where you want to do the training when you register

Thursday, January 30th from 5:30 am – 9:00 am for the actual count!

How Do I Sign Up?

Click here: Volunteer Registration

How do I learn more about the Point in Time Count?

Click here to learn more

How do I tell my friends and family about this volunteer opportunity?

Download and share this flyer with them!

Volunteers must follow these three steps!

Questions?

Email contracostacoc@cchealth.org or call/text (925) 464-0152.



CoCo CoC 2025 PIT Count Vol Steps





CoCo CoC 2025 PIT Count header

