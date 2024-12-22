CHP to hold statewide Maximum Enforcement Period for Christmas

Tuesday & Wednesday, Dec. 24 & 25

SACRAMENTO – As families prepare to celebrate the holidays, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds everyone to prioritize safety on the road. To keep travelers safe throughout the busy holiday season, the CHP is initiating the first of two statewide Maximum Enforcement Periods (MEP) this month to reduce traffic incidents by targeting unsafe driving behaviors and assisting motorists.

The CHP’s Christmas MEP begins at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25. During this period, the CHP will increase patrols throughout the state to deter dangerous driving behaviors, including impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations. The CHP also encourages the public to report unsafe drivers by calling 9-1-1.

“This time of year is about celebrating with family and friends, but it’s also a time when traffic incidents increase due to poor driving decisions,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Each of us has a role in making California’s roads safer. Let’s work together to keep this holiday season free of tragedy.”

Last year, during the 78-hour Christmas MEP, 20 people lost their lives in crashes within CHP jurisdiction. In addition, CHP officers made over 900 arrests for driving under the influence.

Let’s make safety our top priority on the road! Buckle up, drive responsibly, and if you’re celebrating, always plan for a sober ride. Your thoughtful choices can help prevent crashes and keep California’s roads safe for everyone. Celebrate wisely and drive with care!

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.



