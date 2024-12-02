2 arrested, gun and ammo seized at Antioch PD DUI Driver’s License Checkpoint
By Antioch Police Department
As part of the National Winter Mobilization Enforcement Campaign, the Antioch Police Department held a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Auto Center Drive on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.
In December 2022, 1,062 lives were tragically lost in alcohol-impaired driving crashes across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Results:
• 403 drivers screened
• 19 citations issued for unlicensed or suspended drivers
• 2 arrests made
• 1 firearm recovered
This operation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving roadway safety through education and enforcement.
Funding for this operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Drive safe. Save lives.
