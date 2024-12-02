2 arrested, gun and ammo seized at Antioch PD DUI Driver’s License Checkpoint

Antioch PD’s DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Auto Center Drive, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. Photos by Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

As part of the National Winter Mobilization Enforcement Campaign, the Antioch Police Department held a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Auto Center Drive on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

In December 2022, 1,062 lives were tragically lost in alcohol-impaired driving crashes across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Results:

• 403 drivers screened

• 19 citations issued for unlicensed or suspended drivers

• 2 arrests made

• 1 firearm recovered

This operation reflects our ongoing commitment to improving roadway safety through education and enforcement.

Funding for this operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Drive safe. Save lives.



