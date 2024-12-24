Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center recognized as Top Hospital

Photos source: Kaiser Permanente.

Among 6 Kaiser Nor Cal hospitals ranked as nation’s Top Hospitals by The Leapfrog Group

By Antonia Ehlers, PR & Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Six Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are among the top hospitals in the nation for providing safe, high-quality patient care, according to the Leapfrog Group’s 2024 Top Hospital award.

The highest-performing hospitals on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey are recognized annually with the prestigious Leapfrog Top Hospital award, considered one of the most elite and competitive honors a hospital can receive. In 2024, only 134 hospitals nationwide, or less than 6% of the nearly 2,400 eligible hospitals, were recognized.

The six Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals to receive the award include: Antioch, Manteca, Modesto, San Jose, San Rafael and South San Francisco. The Leapfrog Group also recently recognized 14 Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals with an “A” rating for patient safety.

Kaiser Foundation Hospital Antioch was recognized as a Top Teaching Hospital.

“Our hospitals are recognized consistently as among the best in the nation for providing safe, equitable, high-quality patient care, which is a top priority for our care teams and the staff and employees who support them,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Focusing on safety and quality enhances clinical outcomes and supports our patients’ journey toward improved health.”

Only 29 California hospitals received the Leapfrog Top Hospital award. Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s 6 hospitals represent more than 20% that were recognized.

The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care including staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and error prevention. Hospitals must have also received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in the most recent round of scoring to be eligible for the Top Hospital award.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our highly trained clinical teams who provide exceptional quality care with compassion,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “Kaiser Permanente continues to be ranked among the best for providing high-quality care, focusing on the overall health and well-being of those we serve.”

The annual Top Hospital award is given to both teaching and general medical centers. Kaiser Permanente Antioch, San Jose, and South San Francisco are named top teaching hospitals and Kaiser Permanente Manteca, Modesto, and San Rafael are named top general hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health care benefits. It is an independent advocacy group working with a broad range of partners, including hospitals and insurers.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



