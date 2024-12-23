Antioch man, Brentwood woman in custody dispute arrested for shoot-out in Pleasant Hill injuring their child

Larry Neal, Jr. in 2017. Photo by Pittsburg PD

3rd arrest this year for Larry Neal, Jr. who was also injured and has history of arrests

By Pleasant Hill Police Department

The Pleasant Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured an adult male and a child. Two arrests have been made.

On December 23, 2024, at about 11:49AM, the Pleasant Hill Police received several calls about numerous gunshots in the area of Contra Costa Blvd. and Vivian Drive. Responding officers were quickly able to locate three vehicles that were involved in the incident. The driver of one of the vehicles, Larry Neal, was struck by gunfire in the hand. A 7-year-old child was inside one of the involved vehicles and sustained minor injuries. Both were treated and released from local hospitals.

The investigation shows that this incident began as a custody dispute between the parents of the injured child and was not a random act. The occupants of two of the vehicles exchanged gunfire with one another at close range.

Contra Costa Blvd. was closed to traffic for several hours but was later reopened.

Alexis Janay Sidney (age 38, born June 9, 1986) of Brentwood was arrested for felony violations of PC 273a(a)- Child Endangerment and PC 246- Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

Larry Darryl Neal, Jr. (age 27, born Dec. 6, 1997) of Antioch was arrested for felony violations of PC 273a(a)- Child Endangerment and PC 246- Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, and PC 29800(a)(1)- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Both were booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Our agency is still actively investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department Investigations Division at (925) 288-4630

Case Number: 24-3760

According to NBC Bay Area news report, the two are parents of the child and the gunfire was over a custody dispute.

Neal Has History of Arrests

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, Neal is five-foot, 11-inches tall, 189 pounds and his being held on $400,000 bail.

According to localcrimenews.com, Neal is Black and was arrested twice this year and twice in 2022. On Jan. 24 he was arrested by Richmond PD for multiple gun charges and on Jan. 25 he was arrested by Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies also for multiple gun charges, as well as hit-and-run and evading a police officer with wanton disregard for safety. On Feb. 18, 2022, Neal was arrested by Antioch PD for gun charges including addict in possession of firearm, possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm when not the registered owner. He was arrested later that year on July 23 by Dublin CHP for assault against a peace officer or emergency personnel, driving while under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of an open container while driving.

As previously reported, in 2017 Neal was wanted by police for fatally shooting a 43-year-old Bethel Island man, Robert Hopkins, Jr., near the Baskin-Robbins in Pittsburg. He later turned himself in. During the trial a video was shown and according to an East Bay Times report, “The shooting, both defense and prosecuting attorneys agreed, was the culmination of a brief, spontaneous argument between Hopkins, Neal, and Neal’s then-pregnant girlfriend, that began with a stare-down between the two men. After Hopkins ran toward the couple, Neal fired five shots at him, striking him four times, according to testimony.” Neal’s public defender argued Neal fatally shot the Hopkins while defending his pregnant girlfriend to get the charges reduced but the judge in the case struck it down. However, the jury convicted Neal of manslaughter. Neal appealed the conviction, and it was later reduced to unlawful firearm activity and his sentence was vacated.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, two-inch tall, 176-pound Sidney is being held in the West County Detention Center on $350,000 bail.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



PH PD badge & Larry Neal 2017 Pitts PD

