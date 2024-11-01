Tips and reminders for voting in the November 5th General Election

Early Voting Sites open today, Friday, Nov. 1st

By Kristin B. Connelly, County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters & Dawn Kruger, Community and Media Relations Coordinator, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

The Contra Costa Elections Division would like residents to know that our staff and volunteers are ready for Election Day! Five Early Voting Sites will be open beginning Friday, November 1st and polling places will be open from 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th.

Voters can still return their ballots by mail, postmarked on or before Election Day – make sure to check mailboxes for pick up times – or drop their ballot off at one of the County’s 43 official drop boxes before 8:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th, to ensure we receive your ballot on time.

“We encourage voters to vote early if they can,” said Kristin B. Connelly, the County’s top Elections Official. “Voting early means voters have less stress around rushing to vote before the deadline and finding time on one day to vote. Even if voters wait until just before Election Day, or on Election Day to cast their vote, there are plenty of options for Contra Costa County residents to ensure that their voices are heard at the ballot box.”

In-Person Services

If you prefer to vote in person or need in-person services to cast your ballot, Contra Costa County residents will have early voting options at five Regional Early Voting sites throughout the county beginning today, November 1st.

All registered Contra Costa voters will be able to vote at any of the Regional Early Voting locations, which will be open Friday November 1st from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; and Monday, November 4th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Here are the locations of Contra Costa’s Regional Early Voting sites:

• Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, Brentwood

• Pittsburg Library-Community Room, 80 Power Avenue, Pittsburg

• Richmond Library-Madeline F. Whittlesey Community Room, 325 Civic Center Plaza, Richmond

• San Ramon Valley United Methodist Church, 902 Danville Boulevard., Alamo

• Walnut Creek City Hall, 1666 North Main Street., Walnut Creek

Polling Places

Polling places will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Please check the back of your Voter Information Guide for your assigned polling place or go to our website and check “My Voting Information.”

Drive-Thru Drop Off

Drive-thru drop-off will be available at the Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office on Monday, November 4th from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Conditional Voter Registration

If you missed the voter registration deadline, you still can register and vote in-person using Conditional Voter Registration. It is a one-stop opportunity to register and cast your ballot and is available at our office at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez, Regional Early Voting sites, and all polling places.

Accessible Voting Equipment and Additional Language Access

Official ballots and voting instructions are provided in English, Spanish, and Chinese. Voting equipment with accessible features is available at every in-person voting location for voters who may need assistance due to a disability. Additional language resources are available through ballot translation guides which are available online and at in-person voting locations.

Be Prepared

If you vote in person, many voters find it helpful to come prepared. Make your choices ahead of time and bring your pre-marked Sample Ballot to the polls to help you save time. Copies of the Voter Information Guide are available at the polls and the information is also available online.

Leave the Campaign T-Shirts, Buttons, and Hats at Home

Please remember that voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or distraction. Electioneering, including wearing anything with a candidate’s name on it, is prohibited within 100 feet of any voting location. Anyone wearing items with a candidate’s name will be asked to remove or cover them while they are at the voting location. Please help our poll workers by refraining from electioneering and leave your campaign t-shirts, buttons and hats at home.

For more information on voting options for the General Election, visit www.contracostavote.gov or call 925.335.7800.



CCC seal Election 2024

