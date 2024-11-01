Kaiser offers health coverage at low or no cost to you

Photo: Kaiser Permanente

Application period for Kaiser Permanente’s Community Health Care Program opens Nov. 1st

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Many low-income Californians make too much money to qualify for Medi-Cal, but they’re unable to get affordable health coverage anywhere else. Kaiser Permanente’s Community Health Care Program (CHCP) was designed with them in mind.

The Kaiser Permanente CHCP provides comprehensive, affordable health care coverage for qualified low-income adults and children in California who don’t have access to other public or private health coverage.

Open enrollment for CHCP is Nov. 1, 2024, through Jan. 31, 2025.

Eligible Californians receive comprehensive health coverage from Kaiser Permanente including preventive services, without paying a monthly premium. They also don’t pay copays or out-of-pocket costs for most care at Kaiser Permanente facilities.

“Even with the expansion of Medi-Cal in 2024, too many Californians remain uninsured,” said Yvette Radford, vice president, External and Community Affairs, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. “The Community Health Care Program helps address this gap, providing Kaiser Permanente’s high-quality care and coverage to eligible Californians in our service areas.”

Who is eligible for the Community Health Care Program?

The program is designed for applicants who meet the following criteria:

• total household annual income of no more than 3 times the federal poverty level (Example: up to $45,180 for an individual or up to $93,600 for a family of 4 in 2024)

• not eligible for any other health coverage, including Medi-Cal, Medicare, a job-based health plan, or Covered California

• must live in a Kaiser Permanente California service area

Individuals do not have to be U.S. citizens to qualify. Applications must be submitted by January 31, 2025.

How to apply

As of November 1, you can apply online at www.kp.org/chcp. Click the “apply now” button at the top of the website for a link to the application. If you need assistance, click the “get help” button for a list of community agencies that can provide help, or call Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-800-464-4000 (TTY 711).



