Time: 4:00pm-8:00pm

Location: Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street in Rivertown

Join the City of Antioch Recreation Department for the third annual Día de Los Muertos Celebration happening Saturday, November 2nd at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center. Take part in displaying your own personal altar while enjoying live dance and musical performances, youth crafts, food options from local markets & businesses, face painting, a Catrina contest, and much more!

Photo: City of Antioch Recreation Department

Día de Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is an annual Central American holiday from November 1st through November 2nd that welcomes the celebration of the lives of deceased relatives. Traditionally, families come together to create offerings as a way to honor loved ones who have passed on and encourage them to visit from the land of the beyond to join in on the celebration.

Altars built by individual community members, local businesses and community organizations will be on display at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center will remain on open display Oct. 31st through November 2nd for public viewing.

Event map. Source: City of Antioch Recreation Department

Thank you to our sponsors Cielo Market, UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Services, the Law Office of Leandro H. Duran and KPB Immigration Law Firm.

Details can be found at https://www.antiochca.gov/dia-de-los-muertos.



