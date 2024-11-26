Antioch Police lieutenant graduates from leadership institute

Antioch Police Lt. Matt Koch was joined by Interim Chief Brian Addington (left) and Captain Joe Vigil (right) during the graduation ceremony on Nov. 20, 2024, in Del Mar, California. Photo: Antioch PD

Following promotion in June

By Antioch Police Department

Congratulations to Lieutenant Matt Koch on his outstanding achievement of graduating from the prestigious Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SBSLI)!

SBSLI, established by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), is one of the most respected leadership programs in law enforcement. Over the course of eight months, participants engage in intensive training designed to enhance leadership, critical thinking, and team-building skills. SBSLI challenges its graduates to reflect on their leadership styles, develop emotional intelligence, and master the tools needed to inspire and guide their teams in today’s dynamic public safety environment. The institute is name for the 29th Sheriff of Los Angeles County.

The dedication and perseverance it takes to complete this rigorous program are a testament to Lt. Koch’s commitment to excellence. His graduation is not only a personal milestone but also a win for our entire team, as he brings back invaluable insights to help strengthen our department.

Interim Chief Brian Addington and Captain Joe Vigil were honored to attend the ceremony in Del Mar, California on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, to support and celebrate this incredible achievement. Lt. Koch, your hard work and determination continue to make us proud!

Koch began his career in law enforcement with the Antioch Police Department as a cadet in 1996, then served as a reserve officer in 1999 until being hired as a police officer in August 2001. He was promoted to the position of lieutenant in June.

Join us in congratulating Lt. Koch on this significant accomplishment! #leadership #sligrad #excellenceinprogress #proudmoment

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Lt. Matt Koch, Chief Addington & Captain Vigil SBSLI

