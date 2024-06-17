Antioch Police add one sworn, one CSO to the force, promote another

Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington administers the International Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Oath of Honor to (L-R) to new Lieutenant Matt Koch, new Community Service Officer Alma Rodriguez and Lateral Officer Ricardo Mayorga on Monday, June 17, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Lateral Officer Ricardo Mayorga hired from CHP; former APD Records Technician Alma Rodriguez hired as CSO; new Lt. Matt Koch promoted following competitive process including outside candidates

Brings force to 76 sworn, more additions next week

By Allen D. Payton

During an oath of office ceremony on Monday, June 17, 2024, one more Antioch Police officer was sworn in, a Community Service Officer (CSO) joined the force, and a sergeant was promoted to lieutenant. Held at the Antioch Police Facility’s Community Room, family members, friends, a city council member, department and City staff members, and a representative from the U.S. Marshals Service witnessed Interim Chief Brian Addington administer two oaths, the regular oath of office to Officer Ricardo Mayorga and Lieutenant Matt Koch, plus, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Law Enforcement Oath of Honor to them and CSO Alma Rodriguez.

Before introducing and swearing them in, about all three Addington said, “It signifies career growth and opening new opportunities. We need good men and women like yourselves in these positions.”

“I want to thank all three of you for your willingness to continue to serve in this profession. The margin of error is smaller than ever. Also, our communities rely on us more than ever to serve and protect them,” he added.

To the families the chief said, “We know your sacrifices and it’s not always easy having a family member in law enforcement. They miss a lot of family events. We appreciate and recognize and honor you.”

Promotion of Lieutenant Matt Koch Following Competitive Process

Addington first introduced new Lt. Koch, who has been with APD for his entire career.

“I’m just excited for new leadership and being able to mentor our new leadership and find new leaders in our department as we work to rebuild,” Koch said before the ceremony.

Starting in 1996 as a Police Explorer and cadet, the 45-year-old “worked his way to become a CSO, Reserve Police Officer, and eventually a full-time officer in 2001,” the chief shared.

Addington shared additional information about the new lieutenant’s experience with the department saying, “Koch worked on several special assignments as a patrol officer from 2001 to 2013 (SWAT, POP (Problem Oriented Policing) Team, Field Training Officer and K9). In 2014, he transferred to investigations and also worked in the Special Operations Unit (SOU), and eventually was a member of the County Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.”

He was then promoted to corporal in 2016, sergeant in 2017, and acting lieutenant a few times and most recently since March, Koch shared.

“As a sergeant, he worked on several assignments, including Professional Standards, Investigations, and as the SOU supervisor,” Addington stated.

An Antioch High School graduate, Koch holds A.A. and B.S. degrees in Criminal Justice from California Coast University.

“Lt. Koch is currently attending POST’s Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI), a program designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making in California law,” the chief continued. “The coursework consists of over 190 hours over eight months, and he is on track to graduate in November 2024.”

Addington then shared a “Fun Fact” about Koch saying, “Matt takes his family camping (RVing) any chance he can. Their last big trip was last year, when he brought his 5th wheel to Yellowstone, Montana, for two weeks. Matt enjoys his free time with family and smoking/BBQing in the backyard.”

The chief then swore in the department’s newest lieutenant.

“I think through each of my promotions, everyone in my family has been able to pin a badge on me. The only one who hasn’t, is my daughter,” Koch shared. She then joined him on the stage to pin her father with his new badge.

Later, Addington shared more about “the work Lt. Koch did to get here. It’s one of the toughest jobs. You’re breaking into middle management. This lieutenant process was opened up to candidates from outside of the organization as well, the first time in the department’s history.”

That included, “a book report and a panel of law enforcement professionals and a community panel. He represented his family and this department well,” the chief explained. “He really earned this. I think he’s been preparing to take on this role for several years.”

After taking his oath, Koch said, “My wife and daughters have sacrificed so much throughout my career. I just want to say, thank you for all your love and support and sacrifices you made along the way.”

“I’d like to thank Chief, Command Staff and my entire Antioch Police Department family for the trust and support in me,” he continued. “I’m just deeply honored to be here and accept this promotion. You know, I’m grateful for all the trust everyone has given me and put into me and like the chief says, I do promise to serve with dedication, integrity and with commitment to the organization and to our mission.”

“As our department continues to rebuild, I’m looking forward to working with each of you, mentoring and coaching and help finding and rebuilding that new leadership within the department,” Koch stated. “Together, we can inspire and make a lasting impression not only within this organization but for our community.”

“I’m so grateful to be a part of it and I look forward to working with everyone. Thank you,” he concluded. (See video)

Lateral Police Officer Mayorga

Next, Addington swore in new Officer Mayorga, a lateral hire from the CHP in Solano County. A 10-year Antioch resident, “Ricardo was born in Chicago and moved to Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico at age 3. He returned to the United States and has lived in the East Bay since he was 15. He lives in Antioch and has lived here for the past ten years. Before APD, Ricardo worked for the California Highway Patrol. He enjoys working out, taking long drives, and hiking during his free time,” the chief shared.

Addington then offered the “Fun Fact” about Mayorga saying, “Ricardo understands that persistence pays off because it allows us to overcome obstacles and challenges and leads to personal growth and success. He worked for CHP before joining APD. CHP is a vast organization, so it is not uncommon to have to apply several times before getting selected, and that is precisely what he did. Ultimately, CHP selected him, and he completed their process, graduating from their academy and successfully completing their FTO program.”

Following his oath of office, Mayorga shared his appreciation for the promotion saying, “Thank you for the opportunity Chief. It was hard to get here. I’m here to continue to follow the rules and learn and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

His fiancé then pinned him with his officer’s badge.

Following the ceremony the 36-year-old Mayorga shared that when he moved back to the U.S., he first lived in Wildomar in Southern California. Mayorga then moved to the Bay Area, first to Oakley, where he attended high school at Freedom High and finished at Independence High in Brentwood, then later to Antioch.

“I worked for 16 years in the hotel industry and applied half that time for the CHP,” which Mayorga finally joined last year, he explained.

Asked why Antioch and why now, the department’s newest officer said, “Not only do I live here, but I knew the department had been going through not only new management but a whole new generation of officers.”

“To learn, grow and get new training to further my career,” Mayorga added as his reasons.

New CSO Rodriguez

“Finally, Records Technician Alma Rodriguez,” Addington said introducing her as the department’s newest CSO, who was hired as a Police Records Technician on December 4, 2024, and selected to the new position effective today. “She has an ambition to be a police officer. It is a crucial position within a police department. It can be traffic control… book and transport prisoners to the county jail in Martinez,” which she was doing, today just before the ceremony began.

“We couldn’t do without our CSO’s because it allows our officers to focus on more serious incidents,” the chief stated.

“Alma grew up in the Bay Area and started her career in banking, which she did for six years,” Addington shared. “While working in banking, she realized she preferred to work in the public sector, so she left for Contra Costa County Probation. Probation was a wonderful place, but she wanted to be more involved with law enforcement, which brought her to Antioch PD. Alma is very excited about this next opportunity at the Antioch Police Department.”

The chief then shared the “Fun Fact” about the new CSO saying, “Alma likes to consider herself a Cricut Master and loves to work on craft projects.”

Rodriguez then said, “I’m very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to keep growing within the APD family.” She chose her father to present the CSO badge to her.

Addington explained that CSO’s are not administered an oath of office and said her new uniform hadn’t yet arrived, so Rodriguez couldn’t be pinned during the ceremony.

IACP Law Enforcement Oath of Honor

Before administering the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor to all three, Addington said, “The IACP Governing Body developed an Oath of Honor to punctuate the importance of treating all individuals with dignity and respect and ensuring the preservation of human life.”

“This is a public affirmation of your commitment to adhere to this oath and demonstrate the highest ethical standards,” the chief said to them. “Before you take the Oath of Honor, you must understand what it means. This oath is a solemn pledge that you sincerely intend to abide by the terms of the Oath of Honor.”

“Do each of you understand that?” he asked, to which they each replied, “Yes.”

The three repeated after Addington saying, “On my honor, I will never betray my integrity, my character, or the public trust. I will treat all individuals with dignity and respect and ensure that my actions are dedicated to ensuring the safety of my community and the preservation of human life. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always maintain the highest ethical standards and uphold the values of my community, and the agency I serve.”

The chief later shared the new, additional oath is something he started the last time he swore in new Antioch Police officers.

Following the ceremony, family and friends took photos with the three officers and enjoyed refreshments provided by APD and offered tours of the facility.

With Mayorga’s addition, based on the latest APD staffing report presented to the Antioch Police Oversight Commission on June 3, 2024, that brings the force to 76 sworn officers out of 115 budgeted. More officers will be sworn in next week Addington shared with the Herald. (See most recent APD staffing report)



