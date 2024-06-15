Antioch mayor, officials honor local high school grads enlisted in the military

The new enlistees receive Certificates of Recognition from the mayor during the Antioch Salutes Ceremony honoring them for their military service in Waldie Plaza on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Photos by Allen D. Payton unless otherwise noted.

During first ever Antioch Salutes Ceremony

“Thank you, future servicemembers for your courage and commitment. May God bless each of you…” – Navy Commander Clinton T. Ceralde

“I challenge you…gain from your service and then come back to your communities and lead.” – Local veterans’ leader J.R. Wilson

“What you’re defending is not just the Homeland, you’re defending…the ideals that make us uniquely American.” – Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe

“…protecting one’s country and being loyal to the nation is one of the essential tenets of the religion of Islam.” – Intisar Malhi of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

By Allen D. Payton

The first ever Antioch Salutes Ceremony honoring local high school graduates who have chosen to serve our nation in the United States Armed Forces and become part of the 1% of Americans who serve in military uniform on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The ceremony, organized by Antioch Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, was held at Waldie Plaza in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown with the backdrop of the river. He was joined by Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson, Antioch School Board President Antonio Hernandez and Trustee Dr. Jag Lathan, as well as City Attorney Thomas L. Smith, and Delta Veterans Group President and Founder J.R. Wilson, Commander Clinton T. Ceralde, U.S. Navy, Surface Warfare Officer, Commanding Officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, and a representative from the Office of Congressman Mark DeSaulnier.

The officials led a procession of the enlistees from City Hall across W. 2nd Street into Waldie Plaza. Then half-way through the park, the officials turned and stood at attention, with those who are veterans, saluting as the honorees proceeded to their seats.

The Presentation of Colors was provided by the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Center in Brentwood and the National Anthem was performed by Kennedy Williams of God’s Gift Dance Ministry at Genesis Church in Antioch.

A poem was then read by Izabel Eisner which included, “Today we say, ‘thank you’. Today we say, ‘congratulations.’” She was followed by the AUSD Board president who offered welcoming remarks saying, “Know that everyone here is so very proud of everything you’ve done and everything you’re going to do. Antioch will always be your home.”

About 100 people attended the first ever event held at Antioch’s Waldie Plaza.

J.R Wilson, a veteran, then honored the enlistees’ families and offered a Veterans’ Charge saying, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the families who have nurtured and instilled in them a love for their country. We honor you for shaping the lives of the future patriots. We salute you.”

“These recruits…are already demonstrating exceptional commitment by choosing to serve their country by prioritizing the greater good over personal interest,” he continued. “They are joining a select group of individuals who are safeguarding safety and freedom for millions worldwide.”

U.S. Navy Commander Ceralde (left) and local veterans’ leader J.R. Wilson (right) speak to the enlistees.

“Stand tall and proud,” Wilson challenged the recent grads. “The respect and admiration for your decision are evident throughout our city. We salute you. I challenge you…go through your service, enjoy your service, gain from your service and then come back to your communities and lead. Thank you for choosing to serve. I salute you, every one of you.” He ended by saluting the enlistees who were seated in front of the audience.

Commander Ceralde addressed to “these young men and women embarking on a noble journey of service.” He shared a story that, “illustrates the spirit of service that defines our military” about a 2008 mission labeled Operation Continuing Promise” that “wasn’t about combat but compassion, cooperation and skilled professionalism.” It was a joint and international effort of various U.S. military branches and the Canadian military for humanitarian relief to Central and South American countries and Caribbean islands.

“The mission…exemplified the United States maritime strategy of building confidence and trust among nations through collective, humanitarian efforts,” Ceralde continued. “We demonstrated that wearing the uniform is about more than defense. It’s about making a difference, showing compassion and building bridges across nations.”

The enlistees listen to U.S. Navy Commander Ceralde (left) and local veterans’ leader J.R. Wilson (right).

“To our young enlistees, as you prepare to begin your military career, remember that your service will take many forms, whether in moments of conflict or acts of peace, your contributions will leave a lasting legacy,” he stated. “Thank you, future servicemembers for your courage and commitment. May God bless each of you, our community and the United States of America.”

Hernandez-Thorpe, a Navy veteran, thanked those in attendance, shared of his experience in the military and said to the enlistees, “What you’re defending is not just the Homeland, you’re defending a set of ideas, that make us different than most countries. The ideals that make us uniquely American. So, I couldn’t be more proud of the decision you’ve made.”

Representatives from the Navy and Marines gave each of the honorees were given a special Certificate of Commendation from the mayor and a special “Thank You” for their service to the nation.

Video screenshot. Source: Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe’s Facebook page.

Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe shared with the enlistees of his own experience in the Navy. Video screenshot

The student enlistees were then given a ceremonial oath of office administered by Commander Ceralde, which included the commitment they “will obey all orders of the President of the United States and the officers appointed over” them “according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.” He then congratulated them as the audience applauded.

A lengthy benediction with three Muslim prayers was offered by Intisar Malhi of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community who began with “the Islamic greetings of peace of as-salamu alaykum, everyone, which means peace and blessings of Allah be upon you all.”

He offered “a prayer that Muslims are expected to offer multiple times a day” which he said in Arabic, then translated in English to, “Oh, our Lord, grant us good in this world as well as good in the world to come.”

Malhi then spoke of “doing good in this world and one of the best ways of doing that among Islamic values is service to mankind. These young men and women…are living up to one of the most noblest virtues as described in the holy Quran which urges human beings to help and serve each other and serve their communities.”

Intisar Malhi offered Muslim prayers during the benediction. Video screenshot.

“And protecting one’s country and being loyal to the nation is one of the essential tenets of the religion of Islam,” he continued. “And when you stand up for a just cause to protect the country or to establish peace in the world, the holy Quran offers a couple other small prayers, as well,” which Malhi read in Arabic and explained in English.

About those in the audience and the community leaders he said, “We exercise our voice and become the conscience of the leaders of our country so our young men and women are protecting the innocent and fighting for peace in the world, and they do not get dragged into any conflict in the world that may be unjust or pointless.”

“So, in the end, I salute you all, the young men and women who signed up to serve their country and pray that may God be your protector and guide in your service to this country. Amen,” Malhi concluded.

The MC then said over the loudspeaker, “Congratulations and Godspeed to our newest military services members. Please give it up, give it up, give it up,” as the audience and those on the platform applauded. “It’s OK to stand and applaud,” the MC said, as people yelled, “Thank you. Thank you.”

The ceremony was followed by refreshments catered by Chef Clarice LaGrone Jackson owner of SupperJam in Antioch.

See video of ceremony on the mayor’s official Facebook page.



