Shooting into Antioch house grazes man inside Friday night

By Acting Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 8:52 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 900 block of West 8th Street on a report of a male who had been shot while inside a residence and in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from a graze wound. Officers immediately rendered first aid until they were relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the investigation, officers believe the residence was targeted, and we are actively working on this case. This investigation is in its preliminary stages and evidence and witness statements are being collected at this time. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.