Antioch Police warn of bank customer robberies

By Antioch Police Department

A word of warning to our community. Antioch PD has been investigating a series of robberies connected to bank visits. In the last 90 days, there have been nearly a dozen instances of community members being robbed after leaving local banks.

In four cases, the robberies happened at a different location after the victims left the banks. In six other instances, the actual robberies happened in the bank parking lots.

The thieves have stolen cell phones, wallets and money. Our detectives are working to make arrests in these incidents.

Yesterday, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Detectives Schaffer and Cox detained two robbery suspects after a foot pursuit and one of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

Below is an updated list of locations and additional information on the robberies we are currently investigating.

Victims Followed Home From Banks:

· April 1 – victim was followed home from Walnut Creek bank. Robbed at home, take was a purse. 2400 block of Montecito Court – no arrest

· May 22 – victim arrived home from the Chase Bank on Somersville Road. Purse was taken by force with the victim was knocked to the ground. 1500 block of Daisy Way – no arrest

· June 8 – robbery occurred at 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Victim stopped at Chase Bank, then parked across the street and robbed of jewelry. – no arrest

· June 11 – victim left Chase Bank on Delta Fair Blvd. as they left, in an intersection and somebody ran up to their car, trying to break the window. Victim drove off, no loss.

Robberies in Bank Parking Lots:

· March 25 – Bank of America on Somersville Road, victim went to drive up ATM, after was approached by someone on bicycle. Robbed of cash and phone.

· April 3 – Bank of America on Somersville Road, victim went to drive up ATM, as they pulled away, approached by someone who robbed them of cash and cell phone.

· April 4 – Chase Bank on Delta Fair Blvd., victim using ATM when suspect ran up and robbed them of phone and wallet.

· April 10 – Chase Bank on Lone Tree Way, attempted. Victim entered vehicle after leaving bank and suspect demanded property, victim left before theft could occur.

· May 20 – BMO on Somersville Road, victims making a deposit for the County Fair. (See related article)

· June 11 – Chase Bank on Lone Tree Way, victim walking to the car after cashing check, victim robbed by the suspect.

We are asking our community to be vigilant and take precautions. If you see something, say something.



APD Community Alert Robbery Warning

