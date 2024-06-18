Free Outdoor Movie Nights at Prewett Famlily Park in Antioch July 11, 18, 25

During Food Truck Thursdays

Dates: Thursday, July 11th, 18th & 25th

Start Time: Dusk (approximately between 8:30pm and 8:45pm)

Location: Prewett Family Park Hillside (Located next to the Antioch Water Park)

This July, free outdoor movie nights are back! Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring the entire family out to enjoy popcorn, kids’ crafts and a movie. Happening on the Prewett Family Park Hillside, next to the Antioch Water Park, movies will begin just after dusk (approximately 8:30pm-8:45pm depending on sunset).

Did we mention it will also be Food Truck Thursday, brought to you by FoodieCrewSF. Don’t forget to grab dinner before the movie begins! Visit @foodiecrewsf on Instagram to see the food truck lineup for each night!

Free popcorn, refreshments, and kids’ arts & crafts while supplies last.

This year’s lineup:

July 11th – Disney Pixar’s Elemental (2023) – Rated PG (Runtime: 101 minutes)

July 18th – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) – Rated PG (Runtime: 99mins)

July 25th – Matilda (1996) – Rated PG (Runtime: 98 minutes)

Prewett Family Park is located at on Lone Tree Way.

*Dates and locations subject to change.



