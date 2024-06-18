Sponsors, golfers needed

The annual Chamber Cares Golf Tournament by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024. Proceeds will benefit Antioch businesses that have recently been vandalized or had other hardships arise and help with a check to defray the costs of clean up, fix up and repair.

Platinum Sponsorship: Established Signage Plus 2-Foursomes (+$2,500.00)

Gold Sponsorship: Established Signage Plus 1-Foursome (+$1,250.00)

Silver Sponsorship: Established Signage Plus 2-Golfers (+$750.00)

Bronze Sponsorship: Signage Plus 1-Golfer (+$500.00)

Copper Sponsorship: Tee Sign (+$250.00)

Foursome Entry Fee

Foursome of Golf $600, Range Balls, Green Fee w/cart, Tee Prize & After Play Food. (+$600.00)

Threesome Entry Fee

Threesome of Golf $450, Range Balls, Green Fee w/cart, Tee Prize & After Play Food (+$450.00)

Twosome Entry Fee

Twosome of Golf $300, Range Balls, Green Fee w/cart, Tee Prize & After Play Food (+$300.00)

Single Entry Fee

Single player Golf $150, Range Balls, Green Fee/cart, Tee Prize & After Play Food (+$150.00)

Tee time is at 1:00 p.m. and entry fees include dinner and awards.

To become a sponsor call (925) 757-1800. To register to golf click, here.



Antioch Chamber Day of Golf 2024

