100’s enjoy annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show, winners awarded trophies
Mike Aiello wins Best of Show for his 1941 Buick Special
Anthony Ochoa wins People’s Choice award for his 1969 Chevy Camaro
By Allen D. Payton
Of the 79 cars that were entered in this year’s annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show, nine owners were honored with awards for the various categories. Each were presented with a trophy by organizers Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson of the Celebrate Antioch Foundation. Mike Aiello won the Best of Show award for his 1941 Buick Special and was presented with the largest trophy of all. Anthony Ochoa won the People’s Choice award for his 1969 Chevy Camaro.
Categories, Winners and Cars
- Muscle Car – George Dias, 1972 Chevy Camaro
- Hot Rod – Steve Cloyes, 1936 Ford Pick Up
- Sport – Murna Flores, 1965 Buick Skylark
- Truck – Rod Masters, 1957 Chevy Truck
- Lowrider – Miguel Garibay, 1964 Chevy Impala
- Classic Pre-1951 – Barry Callister, 1930 Ford Model A
- Classic 1951+ – John Grahm, 1955 Chevy Bel Aire
Fathers and families enjoyed looking at the entries, taking photos at the special booth provided by one of Rivertown’s newest businesses, Craft & Gather, lunch at local restaurants, shopping at the vendor booths and the sounds of D.J. Watergate in Antioch’s historic downtown.
Raffle prizes, including folding camping chairs and a cornhole tournament playset were awarded to happy winners. The big raffle prize winner was Matt Sanders who carried away his new Tommy Bahama Rolling Cooler.
For more information about Celebrate Antioch and the list of this year’s events visit www.celebrateantioch.org. To learn more about the Rivertown merchants visit the Antioch Rivertown Facebook page. The next event in Rivertown is the City-sponsored July 4th Celebration followed by the Hot August Cruise Night on August 17th.
2024 Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show crowd & photo booth
Matt Sanders wins grand raffle prize
Best of Show Mike Aiello 41 Buick Special
2024 Car Show winners Ochoa Dias Cloyes & Flores
2024 Car Show winners Masters Garibay Callister & Grahm