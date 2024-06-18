100’s enjoy annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show, winners awarded trophies

The 2024 Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show Best of Show winner Mike Aiello holds his trophy presented to him by organizers Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson for his 1941 Buick Special on Sunday, June 16th. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Mike Aiello wins Best of Show for his 1941 Buick Special

Anthony Ochoa wins People’s Choice award for his 1969 Chevy Camaro

By Allen D. Payton

Of the 79 cars that were entered in this year’s annual Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show, nine owners were honored with awards for the various categories. Each were presented with a trophy by organizers Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson of the Celebrate Antioch Foundation. Mike Aiello won the Best of Show award for his 1941 Buick Special and was presented with the largest trophy of all. Anthony Ochoa won the People’s Choice award for his 1969 Chevy Camaro.

2024 Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show winners Anthony Ochoa, George Dias Steven Cloyes and Murna Flores hold their photos presented by Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson.

Categories, Winners and Cars

Muscle Car – George Dias, 1972 Chevy Camaro

Hot Rod – Steve Cloyes, 1936 Ford Pick Up

Sport – Murna Flores, 1965 Buick Skylark

Truck – Rod Masters, 1957 Chevy Truck

Lowrider – Miguel Garibay, 1964 Chevy Impala

Classic Pre-1951 – Barry Callister, 1930 Ford Model A

Classic 1951+ – John Grahm, 1955 Chevy Bel Aire

Organizers Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson presented trophies to 2024 Rivertown Father’s Day Car Show winners Rod Masters (who had already left the event), Miguel Garibay, Barry Callister and his son Matt and John Grahm.

Fathers and families enjoyed looking at the entries, taking photos at the special booth provided by one of Rivertown’s newest businesses, Craft & Gather, lunch at local restaurants, shopping at the vendor booths and the sounds of D.J. Watergate in Antioch’s historic downtown.

Raffle prizes, including folding camping chairs and a cornhole tournament playset were awarded to happy winners. The big raffle prize winner was Matt Sanders who carried away his new Tommy Bahama Rolling Cooler.

Matt Sanders wins the grand raffle prize of a Tommy Bahama Rolling Cooler presented by Joy Motts and Michael Gabrielson.

For more information about Celebrate Antioch and the list of this year’s events visit www.celebrateantioch.org. To learn more about the Rivertown merchants visit the Antioch Rivertown Facebook page. The next event in Rivertown is the City-sponsored July 4th Celebration followed by the Hot August Cruise Night on August 17th.



