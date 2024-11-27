Flier revised by Antioch Herald.

Presented by City of Antioch and Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Join us for the annual Holiday Delites Celebration in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown on Saturday, December 7th! This event features the community’s illustrious holiday parade on W. 2nd Street at 5:00 p.m. filled with live performers and moving floats, family photo opportunities with Santa, cookie decorating, lighting of the City Christmas Tree, a possible lighted boat parade on the river by local yacht clubs, and much more!

Visit the Sip and Shop Artisan Faire on G Street from 1:00pm-5:00pm hosted by the Celebrate Antioch Foundation. You and your family won’t want to miss this!

Please Note: The evening parade and tree lighting is tentative based on weather. In case of heavy downpour on December 7th, the event will unfortunately be cancelled.

Sign your group up to light up the night with your festive floats, bright costumes, and holiday spirit. Let’s make this celebration the brightest yet! Become part of the magic that is Holiday Delites by visiting antiochca.gov/holiday-delites.

Sign up to be in the parade now through Nov. 29th: Holiday Delites Parade Application

Register to be a vendor in the Sip and Shop Artisan Fair: Holiday Delites Craft Vendor Application



Holiday Delites 2024

