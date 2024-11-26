Mark your calendars for the annual Newberry’s Block Toy Drive. Sunday, December 8. 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Lumpy’s Diner, 5891 Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Please bring an unwrapped gift or $20 donation. Your generous donation will bless underprivileged kids around our area this Christmas season.

Newberry’s B.L.O.C.K. is the nonprofit organization formed by former American professional football player and center for the 49ers, Jeremy Newberry, Benefiting Leagues Offering Children Kindness. It provides underprivileged children the opportunity to participate in sports by sponsoring scholarships and equipment to youth programs

For more information call (925) 783-6050, email newberrysblock@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/NewberrysBlock.



