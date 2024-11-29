After fighting with Antioch pastor church burglar arrested on Thanksgiving

Church window the arrested burglar broke using an axe on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Photos: Antioch PD

“But the righteous are as bold as a lion.”

Used axe to break in

By Antioch Police Department

When the pastor at First Family Church on Contra Loma responded to check an alarm in the early hours of Thanksgiving he was not expecting to confront a burglar, but that’s what happened. When the burglar saw his wicked deeds had been discovered he decided to fight with the pastor instead of repent. What he did not know was the pastor would win this battle of good and evil, and he held down the perp until APD arrived and placed the man in custody.

We are thankful today that the pastor was uninjured during this incident and hopeful that with amazing community members like we have been highlighting lately, we can turn the tide on crime in our city.

The axe in the photo was used to break a window on the church which is how the burglar entered.

The verse shared refers to what is written in the book of Proverbs in the Bible chapter 28 verse 1.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Church burglar arrested window & axe 11-28-24

