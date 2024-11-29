In Memoriam: Founder of Hula & Tahitian dance studio in Antioch Monique Castaneda passes at 58

Founder and Director of Mau Loa Ohana dance studio in Antioch, Monique Castaneda’s love of life and personal relationship with God didn’t come to an end with her death. Monique passed away on November 23, 2024, at the age of 58 after a courageous fight with Polymyositis and B Cell Lymphoma, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy of sharing the Aloha Spirit and living their lives to the fullest.

Monique was born on May 5, 1966 in Oakland, California, graduated from Presentation High School in Berkeley and worked at Wells Fargo Bank retiring at an early age to be a full-time mother.

Monique lived a purpose driven life by uplifting those in need through dance and was a disciple for Christ sharing her love for God through praise and dance. She founded the annual “Hula Away The Cancer Ho’ike” in 2010 to fundraise for The American Cancer Society, Relay for Life and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital donating thousands of dollars for cancer research.

Her final show was held on October 12, 2024, at Antioch’s El Campanil Theatre.

Monique’s passions were her love for God, family, fashion, fitness, travel and Mau Loa Ohana. Her loving personality was contagious to everyone she met. The hula studio was her happy place and those that Walked-In, Hula-Out with the Aloha Spirit.

Monique is survived by her loving husband, Raul; daughters Alexsandra and Kiana; son-in-law Gregory; grandson Oliver; Sisters Joyce and Tina; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Monique – Hula Away the Cancer





Monique Castaneda & dates

