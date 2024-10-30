6:00 – 8:00 pm at 2401 Shady Willow Lane at Lone Tree Way in Brentwood (across from Target).

The Harvest Carnival is our annual family event designed to serve our community by providing a safe and fun space for families to spend Halloween. We will have candy, food trucks, candy, games, bounce houses… and more candy!

We will have delicious food, drinks and treats available for purchase from our amazing vendors: Straw Hat Pizza, Boondoggies and The Bubble Hive!

At admission to the Harvest Carnival, there is a suggested donation of one sealed bag of individually-wrapped candy per child, but we do not want this to keep you from coming!

Guidelines:

Costumes:

• No costume masks for Middle School age and above.

• Middle School age and above may not wear/hold props that can be easily mistaken for a weapon. Acceptable Props (for Elementary age and below):

• Props like plastic lightsabers, toy swords, etc., are allowed as long as they are a part of the costume theme. Costume Guidelines:

• Costumes must be family-friendly—not objectionable, offensive, or violent.

For more information visit www.goldenhills.org.



