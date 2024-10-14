Former Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford endorses Bernal for Mayor

Retired Antioch Police Chief Steven Ford endorsed Ron Bernal for Mayor of Antioch in a video posted on Facebook Oct. 30, 2024. Sources: screenshot (left) and Bernal campaign photo (right).

Calls the challenger, “the ideal leader Antioch needs at this most critical time.”

By Allen D. Payton

In a text message received on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, the Bernal for Antioch Mayor campaign announced former Police Chief Steve Ford had endorsed the candidate in this year’s election against incumbent Lamar Hernández-Thorpe.

Ford wrote:

“Hello…this is Ret. Antioch Chief of Police, Steven A. Ford. I want to let you know why I am endorsing Ron Bernal for Mayor of Antioch.

As a law enforcement professional, practitioner, academic, and researcher with over thirty-three years of experience, I have learned the importance of a balanced approach to the co-production of public safety between community and law enforcement; anchored in community trust, transparency, and proactive community engagement.

Ron Bernal embodies the character traits essential to cultivating a vibrant-healthy community.

As a long-time resident, former city servant, and community steward, I know Ron is committed to strong relationships, accountability, and a solutions-based approach, which makes him the ideal leader Antioch needs at this most critical time.

As Antioch’s forthcoming Mayor, I am confident Ron Bernal will make public safety and community partnerships his main priority while also anchoring city-wide trust and collaboration which is sorely needed now more than ever.

Ron has a healthy vision for the city that will coalesce everyone under a strong sense of belonging and community.

I strongly suggest Ron Bernal receive your consideration for Mayor. The city of Antioch needs and deserves a compassionate forward-thinking leader.

Thank you for reading!”

Also, on Oct. 30th, a brief video of Ford was posted on Bernal’s Facebook page in which the former police chief said, “Hello, my name is Steven Ford and I’m the retired Chief of Police, here in the City of Antioch and I’d like to make it very clear that I endorse Mr. Ron Bernal for Mayor for the City of Antioch.”

Earlier, on Bernal’s Facebook page on Oct. 14, a message from Ford was posted which read the same as two portions of the text message and that he endorsed the first-time candidate for public office, that day.

Hernández-Thorpe announced Ford’s hiring as the interim police chief on Feb. 23, 2022, during a press conference to which he didn’t invite the other council members. Then in April 2022, Ford was celebrated during an unprecedented, grandiose ceremony. The acting chief was then promoted to the permanent position on Oct. 23rd and less than nine months later, on Aug. 11, 2023, he retired.



