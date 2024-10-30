Antioch PD violence suppression detail makes 8 felony arrests, recovers 2 stolen guns, 1 stolen vehicle, more
In just 4 hours!
By Antioch Police Department
“Since when do you guys do this!?” – Comment from a man arrested last night with a firearm.
Last Friday night’s violence suppression detail saw significant results:
- 25 traffic stops
- 2 stolen firearms recovered
- 8 felony arrests
- One pound of marijuana seized
- Methamphetamine confiscated
- 4 vehicles towed
- 1 stolen vehicle arrest
And all within just 4 hours!
Our commitment to this community is unwavering. We’ve launched gun violence suppression teams who will operate in two-man cars, focusing on areas most impacted by gun violence. The families in this community deserve peace, and we are resolute in restoring safety and order here.
Special thanks to the Kensington Police Department for joining forces with us to protect our community.
Violence suppression detail 10-25-24 APD