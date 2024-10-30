We are excited for the annual Holy Eve Community Carnival presented by Grace Arms of Antioch. There will be carnival rides, games, food, bouncy houses and of course, candy – all for FREE. Come out with your friends and family for a fun night and safe environment for all!

Join us at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch, 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch. For more information visit Holy Eve Community Carnival on Facebook, about the church visit www.gbfofantioch.org or www.facebook.com/GBFofAntioch or call (925) 522-2017.



