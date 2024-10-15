Former Antioch Chamber executive to be honored with President’s Volunteer Service Award Thursday

By Allen D. Payton

The former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau, Daniel Sohn, is being recognized by President Joe Biden for a 2024 President’s Volunteer Service Award. A community celebration in Sohn’s honor will be hosted by Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe on Thursday, Oct. 17 beginning at 6:30 PM in the Council Chambers at Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street. The event is open to the public.

Led by the AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with Points of Light, this program allows Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

The PVSA has continued under each administration, honoring the volunteers who are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our nation.

Sohn was the staff leader for the Antioch Chamber from May 2022 until March of this year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a former City Councilman for Haverhill, Florida, a Certified Tourism Ambassador, Certified Human Rights and DEI Consultant, Lobbyist and Civics Champion.

Sohn was also appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Biden to represent California as a local board member of the Selective Service System from October 2021 to June 2024. Since July 2017 he has worked as the Managing Partner & Senior Lobbyist for the Floridian Group, LLC doing business as Pacific Partners.



President’s Vol Service Award DSohn 101724

