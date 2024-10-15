CHP secures $700K federal grant to boost motorcycle safety, awareness across state

Source: CHP

By CHP Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching Get Educated and Ride Safe VII (GEARS VII), a yearlong program that focuses on education and enforcement strategies to reduce motorcycle-related crashes and fatalities. The CHP received a $700,000 federal grant to fund the program.

Provisional data from the federal fiscal year 2022-23 highlights the urgent need for such measures, with more than 7,000 motorcycle-involved crashes, resulting in 336 fatalities and more than 6,300 injuries within CHP jurisdiction.

“This grant will significantly enhance the CHP’s motorcycle safety and awareness programs by allowing us to continue educating both motorcyclists and drivers on safe practices,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “It’s a vital reminder that whether you’re driving a car or riding a motorcycle, everyone shares the responsibility for keeping our roads safe.”

Throughout the grant period, CHP is ramping up motorcycle safety activities in regions with high crash rates and will participate in statewide and national traffic safety public awareness campaigns, including “National Motorcycle Ride Day” which was held on Saturday, October 12, 2024. These efforts will promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets and emphasize the importance of sharing the road with motorcyclists. Additionally, the CHP will increase enforcement in areas with motorcycle-involved crashes caused by speed, improper turns, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

CHP GEARS logo

