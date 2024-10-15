Candidate for Congress in District 10 Piccinini offers her candidate statement

Katherine Piccinini

My Promise to You

I love America. I believe that if we do not change this course that we are on, we could very well lose her and all that we hold dear. We have each been given a legacy, an inheritance, and aside from that gift of America, our most precious treasure is our children and grandchildren. Our inheritance to our children should not be a concern for a monetary enrichment, but one for a gift called FREEDOM. We are in a battle for that Freedom. As a mother of four and a grandmother of five, they are worth fighting for. So, I stand before you today.

This is our chance Fellow Americans to restore what has been taken from us. Come rise and join with me as a Stateswoman, not a politician. I stand outside of the establishment, but I stand inside the very heart of all our issues and I will stand for you. My voice will be one of TRUTH and FREEDOM and I will strongly support closed borders, our police, veterans, farmers.

I will fight for traditional education and our personal, financial, national and border security.

I will vote for laws that protect our children from groomers, predators and biological males in girls’ sports. We will covet their precious minds and innocence. Our taxpayer money belongs solely to us and not to any foreign countries.

My “Yes” will be “Yes” and my “No” will be an unwavering “No”. I pledge to Putting the People First.

God Bless America.

