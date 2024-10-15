Three teen shoplifting suspects arrested in Antioch Sunday

Antioch Sgt. Rob Green (center) and two other officers recover stolen items from the suspects’ car on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Shoutout to the eagle-eyed citizens who helped APD apprehend an organized retail theft crew on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Three juvenile subjects, between the ages of 14 and 16, were arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of merchandise from Sephora in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center on Lone Tree Way in Antioch. One of the individuals had an outstanding warrant for retail theft. Great work, community and APD!

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Shoplifting items recovered 10-13-24 APD

