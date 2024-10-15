«

Three teen shoplifting suspects arrested in Antioch Sunday

Antioch Sgt. Rob Green (center) and two other officers recover stolen items from the suspects’ car on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Shoutout to the eagle-eyed citizens who helped APD apprehend an organized retail theft crew on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Three juvenile subjects, between the ages of 14 and 16, were arrested after stealing $5,000 worth of merchandise from Sephora in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center on Lone Tree Way in Antioch. One of the individuals had an outstanding warrant for retail theft. Great work, community and APD!

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.


the attachments to this post:


Shoplifting items recovered 10-13-24 APD


This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 at 4:08 pm and is filed under Business, News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply