Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder, DA, Sheriff working to ensure 2024 election safety, prevent voter intimidation

By Dawn Kruger, Community and Media Relations Coordinator, Contra Costa Elections Division

Election and law enforcement officials in Contra Costa County are taking steps to make the safety and security of the 2024 election paramount on multiple levels.

“Contra Costa County voters have several safe and convenient ways to vote in the November 5, 2024, General Election,” said Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Kristin B. Connelly. “Specific information on different options can be found in our Voter Information Guide that went out to all registered voters the last week of September, or on our website, www.contracostavote.gov. Our Elections team has prepared diligently to ensure every valid ballot is counted and that our county residents’ voices are heard.”

AB 2642, the Protecting Elections from Armed Coercion and Extremism – Peace Act, went into effect September 24, 2024, creating protections for California voters and the workers who administer our elections in all 58 counties. Of note the Peace Act protects voters and election officials by explicitly prohibiting intimidation and threats. There are also legal protections that make the presence of a firearm – or even a replica of one – at a polling place unlawful intimidation. Moreover, the Peace Act will provide voters, election officials, and election workers with civil legal recourse against intimidation and coercion.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said, “My office and local law enforcement will work in concert to protect our fundamental right to vote in Contra Costa County. Any threats, intentional disruptions, or intimidating acts designed to stop a citizen from legally voting or officials from administering an election will be held accountable.”

According to a September 27th Memorandum addressed to “All County Clerks/Registrars of Voters” in the state from Robbie Anderson, Elections Counsel in the California Secretary of State’s Office, “The purpose of the Act is to supplement, and not limit or replace existing statutes that prohibit the intimidation of voters and others in the election process and the carrying of firearms where votes are cast and counted.”

“Our focus is on the safety and security of election workers, voters, and the election process,” said Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston. “Additional arrangements will be put in place and we encourage anyone to report suspicious activity or crimes by calling 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement agency.”

County officials are collaborating to ensure that the 2024 General Election in Contra Costa County is safe, secure, and free from threats and intimidation.

For more information on how or where to vote, visit the Contra Costa County Elections website.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CCC Election Safety partners

