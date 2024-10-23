Antioch Police ask public’s help to ID shoplifting suspects

Surveillance video screenshots of five shoplifting suspects at the Rite Aid store on E. 18th Street in Antioch. Source: Antioch PD



By Antioch Police Department

We are currently investigating multiple shoplifting incidents at the Rite Aid on East 18th Street. If you recognize or can identify these individuals, please reach out to Officer Tryner at (925) 779-6900 ext 86609 or via email at rtryner@antiochca.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and any information provided will be greatly appreciated. Refer to PD Case #24-009352

We want to thank our community for your continued collaboration and support in helping us keep Antioch safe. Your assistance in cases like this is invaluable and makes a difference. Thank you!



