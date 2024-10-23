DNA evidence leads to arrest of 2023 Antioch burglary suspect in Redding

Photos: Antioch PD

The Wheels of Justice never stop

By Antioch Police Department

Last year, Officer Kawalya was sent to investigate a burglary where a vehicle had been stolen! During his investigation, he located a key item of evidence. That item had the suspect’s DNA which the Contra Costa Sheriff’s crime lab was able to match. Officer Kawalya authored a warrant for the suspect and the search was on!

He thought he got away but you’re never out of reach of the long arms of the law. Thanks to our friends at the Redding Police Department, they were able to arrest him on the warrant and he was transported back to APD to face charges.



DNA burglary suspect arrested 10-19-24

