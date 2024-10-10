«
10th Annual Rivertown Trunk or Treating Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car & Bike Show Oct. 26

For Furry Friends Pet Relief, Saturday from 10-4pm, Pet and Kids Costume Contests

The event presented by Hot Rods 4 Paws and Celebrate Antioch Foundation will be held on W. 2nd and G Streets in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown Business District. The benefit for Furry Friends Pet Relief will offer fun for the whole family, with:

  • Trunk or Treating
  • Store to Store Trick or Treating
  • Music
  • Food
  • Artisan Vendors
  • Beautiful Automobiles!
  • Pet Costume Contest 11:30am
  • Kids Costume Contest 12pm

Free Entry and Parking! Come in costume and join the fun! To be an Artisan Vendor visit Rivertown Trunk or Treating Car Show – Celebrate Antioch Foundation.


Rivertown Trunk or Treat Car & Bike Show 10-26-24


