10th Annual Rivertown Trunk or Treating Hot Rods 4 Paws Benefit Car & Bike Show Oct. 26
For Furry Friends Pet Relief, Saturday from 10-4pm, Pet and Kids Costume Contests
The event presented by Hot Rods 4 Paws and Celebrate Antioch Foundation will be held on W. 2nd and G Streets in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown Business District. The benefit for Furry Friends Pet Relief will offer fun for the whole family, with:
- Trunk or Treating
- Store to Store Trick or Treating
- Music
- Food
- Artisan Vendors
- Beautiful Automobiles!
- Pet Costume Contest 11:30am
- Kids Costume Contest 12pm
Free Entry and Parking! Come in costume and join the fun! To be an Artisan Vendor visit Rivertown Trunk or Treating Car Show – Celebrate Antioch Foundation.
Rivertown Trunk or Treat Car & Bike Show 10-26-24