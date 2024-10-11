Photo: EBRPD

Free Mine Tours!

During the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve Open House on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, free mine tours will be held for both the Coal Mine Experience and the Hazel Atlas Sand Mine! We will also have Victorian Era games to play and a nature table outside the mines, plus staff at the Rose Hill Cemetery to chat with.

Tour Details:

All tours will be first come, first served.

The earliest you can sign up for tours is 10am.

First tours will begin at 10:30am.

Last tours will begin at 3:00pm.

All tours will last 30 minutes.

Tours are only available to ages 7+.

No animals allowed on tours with the exception of service animals.

How to Sign-Up for Free Tours:

Coal Mine Experience- Register at the table outside of the Greathouse Visitor Center.

Hazel Atlas Sand Mine- Register at the table outside of the Hazel Atlas Mine.

*Sign-ups are done in person, there will be no reservations over the phone.

Other Helpful Info:

It can take a good 10-15 minutes to walk to either mine from the parking lot.

It can also take 10-15 minutes to walk from mine to mine – don’t sign up for one mine tour directly after the other.

The Hazel Atlas Sand Mine has train tracks going throughout the tour making it less accessible than the Coal Mine Experience, which is flat the whole way.

The Greathouse Visitor Center will be open from 10am-4pm.

Check the weather and dress accordingly. Even if it’s hot outside, it’s still cold in the mines!

The Mines are located at the south end of Somersville Road in Antioch.

For more info about the park and mine tours, please visit: Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve | East Bay Parks (ebparks.org).



