Latest campaign finance reports show Bernal continues lead in Antioch mayor’s race

Incumbent Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe and challengers Ron Bernal and Rakesh Christian are battling for the top leadership position in the City of Antioch.

With almost $156K for the former city manager, a little over $139K for the incumbent and $8,500 for the other challenger

By Allen D. Payton

There are several battles in a political campaign war: ground – door-to-door precinct walking, air – including direct mail and TV, endorsements, signs, advertising and fundraising. The most recent campaign finance reports in the race for Mayor of Antioch show former city manager Ron Bernal has slightly increased his lead over Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe, while the other challenger, Rakesh Christian, is trailing in a distant third in the battle for the bucks.

Known as a Form 460, the report shows for the period of July 1 through Sept. 21 plus, a Form 497 report showing $1,000 contributed since then, the challenger had raised another $28,322 for a total of $155,967.34 for the year. The incumbent raised $22,375 for the period and an additional $3,000 since then for a total of $81,169. However, that amount does not include the $58,171.60 left over from his Stop the #Karen Recall committee that Hernandez-Thorpe transferred to his re-election committee. That has given the mayor a total of $139,340.60 to spend during the campaign.

The Form 460 report for the third candidate in the race, challenger and second-time candidate for mayor, Rakesh Christian, shows he’s loaned his committee $8,543.17 and spent it all during the period.

Bernal

The 460 report for the period shows Bernal’s largest contributions were $5,500 each from Dave and Thea Shupe, of Oakley, owners of Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring, Inc. in Antioch, $3,500 from rancher and farer Robert McGrew of Dixon, $2,000 from Michael Hurd of Antioch, self-employed in commercial real estate consulting and the former track and field coach at Antioch High School for whom the track is named, $1,000 from Antioch State Farm Insurance Agent James Lanter, $500 each from Pruthviraj Desai of Antioch, owner and manager of Antioch Executive Inn, the location of the City’s homeless hotel, Duane Shoemake of Antioch, listed as retired, Joe Stokley of Pleasant Hill, Broker of Stokley Properties, and $250 from Lori Ogorchock’s 2022 city council campaign committee and an additional $150 from the councilwoman.

His Form 497 filed on Sept. 29th shows two $500 contributions from Steven Abfalter of Antioch, listed as retired.

Bernal’s campaign committee spent almost all of the $47,228.72 during the period outside of Antioch and East County. The largest expenditures included $27,461.65 to Praetorian Public Relations of Walnut Creek for campaign consulting, $11,500 to J Wallin Opinion Research of Newport Beach for polling, $3,000 to Corey Agopian for social media content creation, $1,449 to the City of Antioch for candidate filing, $1,281 to the California Homeowners Voter Guide for a slate mailer and $981 to No Party Preference Voter Guide in Sacramento for another slate mailer.

Of the funds paid to Praetorian they in turn paid $8,756.36 to Imprint of Houston, TX for campaign paraphernalia, $3,705.43 to Landslide Communications in Laguna Niguel for literature, $3,006.80 to Prompt.io of Seattle, WA for phone banking, $2,298.76 to SignsOnTheCheap.com in Austin, TX and $774 to the COPS Voter Guide in Sacramento for a slate mailer.

Bernal’s committee began the period with a Beginning Cash Balance of $87,797.97, and as of Sept. 21st, had spent a total of $87,076.09 leaving him an Ending Cash Balance of $68,241.10 for the remainder of the campaign. See Bernal Form 460 0701-092124, Form 497 092924

Hernandez-Thorpe

The mayor’s largest contributions for the period were $5,000 each from Prestige One Investment, LLC of Brentwood, a company owned by businessman and Antioch commercial real estate owner Sean McCauley and Gary’s Liquor and Cigarettes for Less of Antioch, $1,000 each from Doralee Montague of Lawrenceville, Georgia listed as Director, Cox Communications, Robert Collins of Antioch listed as retired, Teresa Moye of Atlanta, GA, Partner of Moye Properties, $500 each from DASS Sweets, Inc. of Antioch, form Contra Costa College Board Trustee Gregory Enholm of Bay Point listed as retired, Mary Simms of Antioch, owner of Simms Enterprises, Victor Baker of Pleasant Hill, CEO of EquitiFy, Pruthviraj Desai of Antioch, listed as a hotelier, owner of the Executive Inn on E. 18th Street and Taylor Drivon of Stockton, listed as a homemaker,

Plus, an additional $3,000 was received on Oct. 3 from Maria Quinto Collins of Antioch, the mother of the late Angelo Quinto for whom the City’s Crisis Response Team is named and listed as the Founder for the Angelo Quinto Foundation. Her husband is Robert Collins listed above. Thorpe voted to settle their family’s lawsuit against the City and police department for $7.5 million.

Unlike Bernal’s campaign, the Hernandez-Thorpe re-election campaign spent a large amount of his $66,481.49 in expenditures locally in Antioch and East County. The largest expenditures for the period include $19,244.59 paid to Belleci Signs of Pittsburg for literature and lawn signs, $11,393 for five slate mailers paid to a company in Torrance, $10,627.64 to Copyworld of Berkeley for literature, $2,898 to the City of Antioch for candidate filing fees, $2,689.63 to La Plazuela in Antioch for a fundraiser, $2,500 to Chef Clarinne LeGrone of Antioch for catering and event space for the Mayor’s Democratic Unity Rally, $2,155 to LowKii Photography of Antioch, $792 to FastSigns of Antioch for 4’x8’ signs, $750 to Vicki Robinson of Antioch the campaign’s treasurer, $729.34 to Facebook for online advertising, $566.30 to Cheapestees of Burlingame and $549.60 to Political Data, Inc. of Norwalk for literature.

The mayor’s campaign committee started the period with a Beginning Cash Balance of $99,204.31 and as of Sept. 21st had spent $81,742.78 and had an Ending Cash Balance of $54,597.82. Add the $3,000 from Mrs. Quinto Collins and Hernandez-Thorpe had $58,597.82 to spend for the remainder of the campaign.

There were no financial mistakes that could be seen in his latest report. See Hernandez-Thorpe Form 460 0701-092124, Form 497 100424

Christian

Of the funds Christian loaned to and were spent by his campaign, the largest expenditures were $4,713.58 to Sign-A-Rama of Antioch, $1,954.59 to the City of Antioch for the candidate filing fee and $1,500 to Kingdom Graphix of Antioch for website design. He had no Ending Cash Balance. See Christian Form 460 0701-092124

According to the California Secretary of State, the next reporting period ends on Oct. 19th and the candidates’ campaign committees must submit another Form 460 by Oct. 24th.

The election is November 5th.



Hernandez-Thorpe-Bernal-Christian-Election-2024-Finance

