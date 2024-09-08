League of Women Voters to host 2024 candidate forums in Contra Costa County

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10

Following is the list of candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters Diablo Valley for the Nov. 5, 2024, elections.

Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, District 5 – Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4:30-5:30 pm, IBEW Union Hall, Martinez. District 5 includes portions of Antioch and Antioch District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica is facing off against Pittsburg Councilwoman Shanell Scales Preston.

State Senate District 9 – Sunday, Sept. 15, 2:00-3:00 pm, Danville Women’s Club, Alamo. Senate District 9 includes all of Antioch and Assemblyman Tim Grayson is facing off against San Ramon City Councilwoman Marisol Rubio.



LWV Diablo Valley 2024 candidate forums

